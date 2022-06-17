Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arvinas to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $36.79 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.