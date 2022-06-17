Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $38,748,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $330.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

