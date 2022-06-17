Wealthsimple Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealthsimple Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ERTH opened at $51.80 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $76.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70.

