Wealthsimple Inc. Buys New Stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMG stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $289.64 million and a PE ratio of -6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Nouveau Monde Graphite ( NYSE:NMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

