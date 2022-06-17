Wealthsimple Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 0.0% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,634,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,943 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

