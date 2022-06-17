Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 52 week low of $76.63 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.58.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,124,000 after buying an additional 134,847 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,937,000 after buying an additional 298,042 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,530,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,284,000 after buying an additional 113,183 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,550,000 after buying an additional 168,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 42.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after buying an additional 250,312 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

