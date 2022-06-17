West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the May 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.06. 640,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average is $90.00. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.55.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.02 by $0.23. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.96 EPS. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 28.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,155,000 after acquiring an additional 155,275 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,170,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,766,000 after purchasing an additional 252,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,147,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,506,000 after purchasing an additional 163,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

