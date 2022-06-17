West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Up 2.5%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.10 and last traded at $83.59. Approximately 496,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,886% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.90.
About West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)
