Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 861 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $36,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,675.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 112.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

Shares of ZTS opened at $157.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

