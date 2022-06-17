Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 1,796 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $33,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $197.00 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.25.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

