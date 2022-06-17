Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 637,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $74,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

