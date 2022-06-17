Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $16.68 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $366.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.33 and a 200-day moving average of $439.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.36 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.