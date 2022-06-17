Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $18.99 Million Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,254 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 414.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $88.21.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.66) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

