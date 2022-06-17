Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $21.79 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,476 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $21,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $88,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 664.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 87,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,662,000 after purchasing an additional 75,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.80.

NYSE MLM opened at $303.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $301.50 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.15 and its 200-day moving average is $380.28.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

