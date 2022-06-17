Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,649 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of South Jersey Industries worth $41,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,005,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after buying an additional 1,173,695 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $647,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 77,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

NYSE SJI opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.71.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJI. Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

About South Jersey Industries (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.