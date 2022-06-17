Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 42,652 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,652 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $29,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after acquiring an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,515,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lennar by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,750,000 after acquiring an additional 239,494 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

Shares of LEN opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $90.16. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $63.35 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

