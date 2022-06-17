Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Takes $31.59 Million Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,353,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,588,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.18% of Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,665,000 after buying an additional 2,184,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,782,000 after buying an additional 935,403 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,390,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,465,000 after buying an additional 153,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after buying an additional 1,035,933 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAPA opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.16. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $567,610.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,568,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,327,553.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 5,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $118,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 454,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,097,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,180. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NAPA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

