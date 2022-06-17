Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Down 19.8% in May

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 10,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on UP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.99.

Shares of UP stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 3,655,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,836. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 250,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 12,631.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

