WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0701 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $52.13 million and $4.51 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021205 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00013088 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000925 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

