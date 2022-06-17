Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 831,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHLM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter worth $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at about $382,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

