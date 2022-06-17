Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 247,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 153,798 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 56,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCEB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $75.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40.

