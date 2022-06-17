Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $18.91 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 621,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,698 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 3.9% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 15,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,282. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $30.70.

