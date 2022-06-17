Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 0.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.4% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 247.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU stock traded up $13.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.01. The stock had a trading volume of 55,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

