WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.0 days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of FSOYF remained flat at $5.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 5.45. WithSecure Oyj has a 12-month low of 3.68 and a 12-month high of 6.42.

WithSecure Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

WithSecure Oyj provides cyber security products and services in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It provides phishd, an anti-phishing behavior management platform; F-Secure Business Suite, an on-site deployed endpoint security; F-Secure Cloud Protection for Salesforce, a content level security for Salesforce's customers; and F-Secure Countercept, a threat hunting and continuous response capabilities against targeted attacks delivered as a managed service.

