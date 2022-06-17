Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WZZAF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,908.33.

OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

