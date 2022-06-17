Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Raised to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAFGet Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WZZAF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,908.33.

OTCMKTS:WZZAF opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60.

About Wizz Air (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.