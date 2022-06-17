Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives $102.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

WTKWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Wolters Kluwer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($108.33) to €109.00 ($113.54) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($101.04) to €98.00 ($102.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($109.38) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

WTKWY stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $87.92 and a 12 month high of $119.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.9724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

