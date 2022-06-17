Woodbois (LON:WBI) Trading Down 1%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.84 ($0.07). 3,719,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 10,224,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.07).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) price target on shares of Woodbois in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £117.22 million and a PE ratio of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.62.

In other news, insider Henry Turcan sold 10,653,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total value of £639,189.42 ($775,809.47).

About Woodbois (LON:WBI)

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

