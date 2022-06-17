Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.85

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.85 and traded as high as $35.14. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 1,694 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

