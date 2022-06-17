Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.92

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 41836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

YARIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yara International ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $475.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.4046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

