Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. 91,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,529. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $105,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,875 shares of company stock worth $420,298 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 327.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 40.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

