ZEON (ZEON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $75.70 Million

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. ZEON has a market capitalization of $75.70 million and approximately $174,877.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

