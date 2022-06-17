Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE ZEPP opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEPP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,456,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zepp Health by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zepp Health by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 190,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zepp Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

