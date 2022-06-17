Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE ZEPP opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $12.80.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.50%.
Zepp Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.
