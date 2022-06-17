Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0336 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $434.04 million and approximately $123.95 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00214504 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.10 or 0.01948676 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002369 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00277150 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,219,671,403 coins and its circulating supply is 12,928,204,250 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

