Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 120,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.91. 34,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average is $122.35. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.59.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

