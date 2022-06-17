Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) President Sells $1,363,283.25 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00.

ZS traded up $8.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.22. 3,505,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,633. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.51 and its 200 day moving average is $230.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.