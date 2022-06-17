Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) President Sells $1,363,283.25 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00.
ZS traded up $8.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.22. 3,505,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,633. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.51 and its 200 day moving average is $230.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.
About Zscaler (Get Rating)
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.