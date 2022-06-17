ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.71. 205,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,310. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

