ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $135.81. The company had a trading volume of 238,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,429. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

