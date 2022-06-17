ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,401. Deere & Company has a one year low of $307.64 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

