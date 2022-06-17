ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $17.48 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $17,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.19. 46,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,480. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

