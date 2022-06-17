ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $323,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.84. 196,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.61.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

