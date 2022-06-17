ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 1.6% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Progressive worth $32,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after buying an additional 1,022,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $110.25. The stock had a trading volume of 110,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,075. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.70.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,482 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,040 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.47.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.