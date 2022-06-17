ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

VOO traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.08. 961,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.10. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.57 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

