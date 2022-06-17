ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,962,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,857,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 584,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,180,422. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27. The company has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

