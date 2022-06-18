1,121 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $274.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.46.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

