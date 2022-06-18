11,700 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $23,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 191.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 229,213 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 363,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 37,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,016.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,276,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,020,734.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.