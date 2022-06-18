12,687 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,687 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.5% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $446.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $504.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $380.30 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.