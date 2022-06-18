1,334 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.49.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

