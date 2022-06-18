1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Get 1847 alerts:

About 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH)

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.