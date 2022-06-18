1,947 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

MBB stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.52. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

