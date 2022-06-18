1,947 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.
MBB stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.52. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.83.
About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.