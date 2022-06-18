1,990 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by City State Bank

City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,104,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 425.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Mizuho cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

